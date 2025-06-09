Heavy rain causes surface flooding on Suva–Nausori roads

[Photo Credit: Fiji Roads Authority]

Heavy rain has caused surface flooding across several major roads, with some areas now only accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Authorities are urging all motorists and pedestrians to take extra caution while travelling.

On Kings Road, the section at Vesida has been closed due to severe flooding, while traffic is being diverted to Wainivula Road through a traffic management plan.

Other affected spots include the Daniva Roundabout, Nasole Junction, Cutter Drive, Cunningham Road, and the stretch from Omkar Junction to Nasinu Junction.

Flooding has also been reported on Jerusalem Road, while Vidal Avenue and Fletcher Road are currently only passable by 4×4 vehicles.

The Fiji Roads Authority says teams are also attending to a fallen tree along Grantham Road.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly, follow all traffic signs and diversions, and observe speed limits.

The FRA says it will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as conditions change.

