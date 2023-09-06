Three dead in Ba from drinking contaminated water

The Ministry of Health confirms that three people have died this week after drinking contaminated water in Balevuto, Ba.

In a statement, the Ministry says that there is an increase in number of diarrhoea cases among the residents due to a contaminated water source.

It is understood that three other villages with a total population of 700 are using the same water source.

According to the Ministry, three deaths have been confirmed at Balevuto Health Centre, with more cases being reported at Nukuloa, Nacaci and Toge.

The Ministry states that a dead cow is the cause of the contamination and tests have been carried out by health inspectors along with officers from the Water Authority of Fiji.

Water samples have been sent to MAtaika House in Suva to verify the cause of the contamination.

The Health Ministry is advising members of the public in Balevuto and nearby areas to boil all drinking water and to adhere to best hygiene practices like proper hand washing with soap and water before and after meals and after visiting the toilet.