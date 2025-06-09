MoH warns of seasonal flu increase; steps up surveillance

The Ministry of Health has recorded an increase in influenza-like illnesses across all four divisions.

The MoH, in a statement, says this increase is consistent with the country’s seasonal influenza period, which typically occurs during the cooler and wetter months of the year.

It says that recent surveillance data from the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, collected through the Early Warning Alert and Response Surveillance, show a gradual rise in ILI and acute respiratory infection reports over the past three weeks.

It says laboratory testing conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed that Influenza A (H3 subtype) is the predominant circulating strain.

While the overall increase in respiratory illnesses is expected during this time of year, the Ministry notes that the trend mirrors similar early seasonal rises observed in other countries within the Western Pacific Region.

At this stage, it says there is no evidence of unusual disease severity or excess hospitalisations beyond what is proportionate to the rise in cases.

The Ministry says most reported cases are being managed in outpatient settings, while there are notifications of a gradual rise in hospital admissions.

Fiji’s current influenza trend is consistent with global seasonal patterns, as the World Health Organization has reported that Influenza A (H3N2) is also the dominant circulating subtype in the Western Pacific region.

In response to the increase in reported influenza cases, the Ministry has enhanced influenza surveillance and laboratory testing through the Fiji CDC and NPHL to track circulating strains.

It has also alerted all Divisional and Sub-divisional Health Teams to monitor ARI and ILI trends and reinforce infection prevention measures in health facilities.

Influenza awareness materials jointly developed with the WHO have been distributed to schools, workplaces, and health centres.

The Ministry has also activated the Risk Communication and Community Engagement network to promote early care-seeking and home-based prevention practices.

