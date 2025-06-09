Government steps up cane transport upgrades

The government is stepping up infrastructure to ensure sugarcane reaches mills efficiently with upgrades to roads, crossings and rail systems.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says over 90 per cent of cane is now transported by road.

He adds this shift has created an urgent need to upgrade in-field roads and rural infrastructure to keep the industry moving.

In the past two years, 35 key crossings have been repaired or rebuilt across the Lautoka–Rarawai and Labasa mill zones.

“For 2025-2026, the government is seeing the need for better maintenance and has increased allocation to $3.9 million. The works include the maintenance and construction of crossings, installation of culverts, and replacement of further log crossings.”

Singh said rail maintenance would begin once farmers confirm strong production levels.

