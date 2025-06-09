Funds set to improve outer Island access

In a move aimed at reducing economic burden on Fiji’s maritime communities, the government has announced a $300,000 transport subsidy in the 2025-2026 National Budget to support the shipment of building materials to outer islands.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau states that, recognising the critical challenges faced by rural and remote communities, including high freight charges and limited shipping options, the initiative seeks to level the playing field for families, schools, and community groups in the maritime zones.

He adds that the assistance will be used exclusively to subsidise the transportation of building materials via Government Shipping Services vessels and the program does not cover the purchase of materials or labour costs, focusing solely on reducing freight expenses.

Article continues after advertisement

“Assistance is strictly limited to the cost of transporting materials on Government shipping services vessels, and does not cover the purchase of materials or labour costs. Eligible applicants, including first home owners constructing their primary residence in the maritime zone, including repairs and renovations, schools undertaking new construction, extension and major repairs, particularly for community-funded projects endorsed by village, provincial or community communities.”

Tuisawau states that the initiative is guided by a policy directive issued by the Ministry responsible, which outlines eligibility criteria, administrative processes, and accountability measures to ensure transparency and effective use of funds.

The minister says that all applications are verified through the Divisional Commissioners or relevant ministries and then assessed by the Department of Transport in consultation with GSS before final approval by the Government.

He adds that to maintain transparency, the Department of Transport will keep full records of approved projects and will submit quarterly reports detailing beneficiaries and expenditure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.