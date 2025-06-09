Fiji, Turkey join forces on waste management

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Local Government]

Fiji is stepping up global cooperation to fight waste and protect the environment — this time joining hands with Turkey.

At the Zero Waste Forum 2025, the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, met with Haluk Sahin Yasgi, Deputy Director General for Environmental Management from Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

The meeting marks a renewed partnership between Fiji and Turkey, rekindling ties first formed through the Turkey–Pacific Islands Forum in 2008 and 2014 — which focused on sustainable development, climate action, and resilience for Pacific Small Island Developing States.

More than a decade later, both nations are once again aligning their efforts — this time to take on one of Fiji’s biggest environmental challenges: waste management.

Minister Nalumisa said the talks opened new doors for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with both countries expressing strong interest in advancing sustainable waste solutions and capacity building.

Discussions also included the possibility of formalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to guide future collaboration and support Fiji’s national zero waste vision.

“This partnership is about more than managing waste — it’s about building cleaner, smarter, and more resilient communities.”

The renewed cooperation underscores Fiji’s commitment to global partnerships that turn environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

