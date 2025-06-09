Fiji declared free of trachoma

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook ]

Fiji has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, the Fred Hollows Foundation says.

This follows validation by the World Health Organization.

The Foundation led the effort with support from the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Trust and the Australian Government through ANCP.

Article continues after advertisement

Fred Hollows Foundation CEO Ross Piper said the achievement was possible through collaboration between local and international partners.

He notes the government reached remote communities, while Project Heaven, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Burnet Institute played key roles.

Support also came from WHO, the National Prevention of Blindness Committee, International Trachoma Initiative and Tropical Data.

Trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide.

It spreads in areas with poor sanitation and limited water. Children often carry active infection while adults risk blinding complications.

Pacific Trachoma Lead Dr Anasaini Cama said Fiji’s trachoma appeared atypically, making research on eyelid scarring in children crucial to completing the country’s dossier.

Pacific Country Manager Sara Webster states Fiji’s success shows that global and local partnerships can achieve lasting health improvements.

The Foundation has supported initiatives in Fiji since 2016, building the foundation for this milestone.

Key contributors include Project Heaven, Pacific Eye Institute, IAPB, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Burnet Institute, Fred Hollows Foundation NZ and WHO’s Division of Pacific Support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.