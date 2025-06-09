Family’s Diwali of faith, resilience and giving 

For Chesmi Priya Devi and her family, this year’s Diwali is more than a festival of lights — it’s a celebration of strength, remembrance, and hope.

Standing amidst the shimmer of diyas and the laughter of children, she reflects on how this year feels different.

Devi says this is one of the biggest festivals for them, as it is a time they come together, celebrate, and share — not just with family, but with everyone around them.

Article continues after advertisement

But for her, the joy of Diwali also carries a quiet weight, saying the past few years have been shadowed by loss.

“We did not celebrate much before. We lost many important people in the family. But whatever we have, we try to celebrate and follow the religious path. The puja — that’s the heart of it.”

Despite personal challenges, this year’s celebration feels like a renewal. She says preparations have gone smoothly, even with rising costs and unpredictable weather.

She says cost of living is expensive, and the children have their own demands, but they try to make it memorable for the children as it’s their time to learn and grow.

That growth, she says, has been one of the most beautiful changes.

“The kids are showing more interest now — not just in the fun side of Diwali, but in understanding why we celebrate. They’ve started helping with the preparations and the food. It’s nice to see them taking part.”

Devi says Diwali, at its heart, is about togetherness and generosity, and for them as a family, it’s about being together and helping the less fortunate.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.