FAME awards make powerful comeback

Shane Hussain

This weekend marks the return of the Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards after a 17 year hiatus.

The event restores a key platform for recognising strong journalism across the country.

Event chairperson Shane Hussein states preparations have been hectic but fulfilling as organisers gear up for Fiji’s biggest media night of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-nine awards will be presented, including the top titles for TV, print and radio journalism, followed by the overall Journalist of the Year.

“But the hardest part has been for the judges, who had to sift through 121 high-quality applications and research each entry to select deserving winners across 25 categories.”

Hussein says 53 journalists and media personalities have been shortlisted with several nominated in multiple categories.

About 400 guests are expected at the Novotel Lami Convention Centre.

A major highlight will be the induction of five media veterans into the Fiji Media Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

“Criticism is not a bad thing. It’s good to get feedback because our goal is continuous improvement so the quality of information our public receives keeps improving. The media plays a crucial role in keeping the people of Fiji informed. The FAME Awards are another marker of how that improvement happens.”

Hussein said the tribute would be emotional and respectful, honouring decades of service to the industry.

He adds that while this year’s show is simply to relaunch the event, new categories are planned for next year.

The awards aim to lift newsroom standards by recognising strong work and encouraging growth.

The event takes place this Saturday and is set to bring together emerging and senior media figures for a milestone night.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.