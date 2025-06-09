Expect reforms to the corruption watchdog

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has signalled upcoming changes to the structure and role of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Rabuka emphasised the need for reform, a promise he made after the last election.

However, he says any changes to the FICAC Act must be carefully considered because Section 115 of the Constitution mandates that amendments require a constitutional amendment process.

“We will have to formulate the structure of FICAC; it has to be part of the main policing organization and processes. We know that in the Police we have those that deal with traffic offences and criminal investigations and also domestic violence and all those things. So they probably will have a separate part on drugs and a separate part for corruption-related offences.”

Rabuka says this repositioning seeks to address political concerns and strengthen the integrity of anti-corruption efforts while ensuring constitutional compliance.

FICAC was established and commenced operations in April 2007.

According to the constitution, FICAC possesses the authority to investigate and prosecute public sector corruption.

It may also assume control over investigations and criminal proceedings within its jurisdiction, regardless of whether they were initiated by another individual or authority.

Furthermore, the Commission has the power to discontinue any criminal proceedings it has initiated or conducted at any stage before the delivery of a judgment.

