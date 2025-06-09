Diwali unites Labasa despite hardship

The light of Diwali continues to unite Labasa, no matter the challenges.

For 73-year-old cane farmer Gaya Prasad, the festival is a time of joy and gratitude.

He states that while some prices were slightly higher this year, shopping has mostly been affordable, allowing families to prepare for Diwali with excitement.

“Life has its challenges, but Diwali reminds us to stay positive and celebrate light over darkness.”

Longtime Market Vendor Indra Devi, who has been selling at Labasa Market for over 30 years, shared similar feelings.

She managed to prepare traditional sweets for her grandchildren, despite small price increases.

This afternoon, Labasa town was alive with last-minute shoppers, adding final touches to their Diwali preparations.

The festival continues to bring the community together in celebration.

