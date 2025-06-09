Nakasi man charged with identity theft over Viber scam

A man alleged to be behind the circulation of Viber messages impersonating the Commissioner of Police and soliciting money has been charged.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the accused a resident of Wanibuku in Nakasi, has been charged with one count of Identity Theft under the Cybercrime Act of 2021.

Police say the accused allegedly used a Viber account under the false identity of the Commissioner of Police to deceive individuals into sending money.

He is expected to be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

