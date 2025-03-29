Council exposes fraudsters

[File Photo]

Fake astrologers and healers are preying on some Fijians, scamming them out of large sums of money while leaving emotional and financial devastation in their wake.

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received multiple reports of fraudulent spiritual guides tricking people into paying excessive amounts, promising to solve personal and financial issues.

Instead of delivering any help, these scammers leave their victims drained and in distress.

Article continues after advertisement

In one alarming case, an astrologer manipulated a family’s fears, convincing them to hand over over $10,000.

His deceit not only caused emotional turmoil but also disrupted a wedding, leaving the family fractured and uncertain.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil condemned the scammers, emphasizing that these actions go beyond financial loss as they damage relationships and erode trust.

She urged Fijians to make decisions based on logic and factual information rather than superstition.

In a recent investigation, the Council exposed one of these fraudsters after he failed to recognize fake details given in a mystery call.

Despite the false information, he still made alarming predictions and demanded $12,000 for a so-called “special treatment.”

The Consumer Council has vowed to take legal action against these fraudulent practices, referring them to the police for further investigation.

Victims of such scams are encouraged to report their experiences by calling the Council’s toll-free helpline at 155 or by emailing their details.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.