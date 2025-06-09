Council cracks down on festive price scams

File Photo

The Consumer Council of Fiji is stepping up market inspections this festive season to protect shoppers and ensure fair trading.

CEO Seema Shandil states the council has carried out 100 checks so far and expects complaints to rise after Diwali, as consumers discover issues with purchased products.

“Overall, the issues are the same recurring problems, such as sales of expired products, tampering with expiry dates, fungal growth in pre-packed perishable items , damaged or torn packages, and misleading advertisements and promotions, including non-disclosure of promotional validity periods.”

Shandil points out that the council has issued nearly 15 warning letters to businesses for regulatory breaches.

She adds that ethical business practices are essential, as responsible behavior builds loyal customers.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica urges consumers to remain vigilant.

“But this is a broad message to everyone: just be fair with pricing so that everybody can enjoy the festive season.”

Both the council and government officials are calling for vigilance and ethical trading during the festive period.

Their aim is to protect consumers and maintain trust between shoppers and businesses.

