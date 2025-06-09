Consumer council strengthens oversight

Despite improvements in private sector service delivery, the Consumer Council of Fiji says it continues to receive persistent complaints, revealing major gaps in the redress system that demand more than just traditional oversight.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil stressed that the Council has strategically shifted from a passive watchdog role to a proactive, solutions-driven approach aimed at empowering consumers and holding businesses more accountable.

She added that the Council is now focused on advocacy, partnerships, and education, and is enhancing its efforts through media engagement, community outreach, and direct collaboration with the private sector.

“We work closely with businesses not just to point out problems, but to help them fix them. We run workshops highlighting consumer issues and guide companies on how to improve their services.”

At the same time, the Council is tackling information inequality and the digital divide by helping consumers better understand their rights and the services available to them, especially in complex retail and wholesale markets.

The Council says this multi-stakeholder, education-first strategy has helped establish it as a trusted intermediary between businesses and the public, ensuring that consumer voices are not just heard but acted upon.

