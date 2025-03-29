COMPOL vows tough crackdown on drug trade in Koro Island

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has issued a stern warning to the villagers of Koro Island, vowing a relentless crackdown on those involved in cultivating and selling drugs.

He emphasized that law enforcement will show no leniency in dismantling the illicit trade and bringing offenders before the court of law.

Speaking at the Koro High School Pass-out Parade yesterday, Tudravu urged students and members of the community, to uphold discipline, and barricade the island from the influence of illegal activities ensuring a safer environment for all.

“The Fiji Police Force will not rest until there is no marijuana on this island. If you’re cultivating it, we will find you, until you give up on these illegal activities”

Tudravu reiterated the importance of self-discipline, advising students to steer clear of unlawful behaviour, particularly drug-related offences.

“Some of you are already familiar with cadet training, the key to today success has been discipline and obeying one command- let me emphasis this- one command. I plead with you all, protect the school and its name, this island, and proud reputation of Koro.”

This marks the second year of Koro High School’s participation in the cadet training program.

Uluikade House was awarded the best platoon while Apenisa Ledua of Koroibola House was named Male Platoon Commander.

Simeli Cokanasiga of Kuitarua House received the best male cadet and Melissa Koroi of Uluikade House was recognised as the best female Cadet.

The Best Overall award went to Sevai House while the baton of honor was awarded to the Parade Commander and head boy of the school, Jona Vibose.

