Children as young as four among sexual offence victims

A four-year-old girl allegedly raped by her 53-year-old father and a five-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her 74-year-old grandfather were among the 252 counts of serious sexual offences reported by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last year.

A total of 141 individuals were charged, including 20 juveniles under the age of 18.

The charges included 174 counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, three counts of aiding and abetting rape, one count of incest by a relative, one count of an act with intent to commit rape, 11 counts of indecent assault, four counts of defilement, and 56 counts of sexual assault.

There were 135 victims, of whom 79 were under 18 years of age.

According to ODPP, 120 victims were female, while 15 were male

It says 63 offences involved perpetrators known to the victims or occurred within domestic relationships.

Among the accused, the youngest were juveniles, including a 12-year-old boy charged with the rape of his 6-year-old cousin, and a 13-year-old boy charged with raping a five-year-old girl from his village.

