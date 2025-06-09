Cancer survivor urges public to utilize free screenings

[file photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society hosted free health screenings in Suva today to mark February as cancer awareness month.

Multiple non-governmental organizations gathered at the Market in Suva, doing health checks and educating the public about their health.

Under this year’s theme, “United by Unique,” Program Officer Shweta Kapoor says the Health Expo allows the public to access various medical services in a single location.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to bring out all these services to the general public so that it’s easier for them to get all these types of services under one roof.”

Breast Cancer Survivor Subhasni Devi is urging people to put aside their fears and prioritize their health by attending medical check-ups.

“My message to ladies and men, please don’t be afraid and go to the hospital.”

Ratu Vilive Tacikalou welcomed the screening, saying it is timely as it allowed him to get multiple checkups in a short span of time.

I’m very thankful for this initiative; it has been a great help to us. Sometimes it can take a very long time to get checked in health centers but this has made it easier.”

The Fiji Cancer Society is expected to host its next health Expo in Lautoka on February 20th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.