Cabinet backs PM following Malimali decision

The Cabinet has given its full support to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following a High Court ruling that found the removal of former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali to be unlawful.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says that Cabinet met today, during which the Solicitor-General briefed ministers on the High Court’s decision and possible legal options available to the Prime Minister.

Tabuya states that the Cabinet expressed unanimous support for Rabuka and agreed that his resignation would not be considered.

She notes that the Cabinet was informed that the Prime Minister has up to 41 days to consider whether to appeal the decision.

An appeal may be lodged first with the Court of Appeal and, if necessary, with the Supreme Court.

“But I just want to say today in Cabinet, it was a resounding sentiment in Cabinet that we would not accept his resignation. There is a unanimous support for the Honorable Prime Minister to continue to lead this country and continue to lead us.”

Tabuya also clarified that the Prime Minister has not admitted wrongdoing, noting that he had only stated he would consider his position if a higher court ultimately ruled that the advice relied upon was wrong in law.

Cabinet reaffirmed its respect for the rule of law and the separation of powers, saying the Government will follow the legal process available under the Constitution

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the President to discuss the Cabinet briefing and the way forward following the court decision.

