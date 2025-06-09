Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks Trump pardon, lawyer confirms

AAP News

August 7, 2025 4:34 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. [Photo Credit: AAP]

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has “reached out” to US President Donald Trump seeking a pardon after his conviction on prostitution-related offences.

The 55-year-old US music mogul is behind bars after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and ahead of his sentencing on October 3.

The confirmation the Trump administration has been approached was reported by CNN in an interview with defence team member Nicole Westmoreland.

Westmoreland told CNN: “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

The Bad Boy Records founder is optimistic about his chances of a pardon.

Asked how he feels about the possibility, Westmoreland said: “(Combs) is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

A White House official said they would “not comment on the existence or non-existence of any clemency request.”

However, Trump, 79, recently admitted he would find it “difficult” to pardon Combs because the rapper was “very hostile” towards him.

Speaking to Newsmax, he said: “Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent. (He’s) still in jail or something, but he was celebrating a victory. But I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory…

“I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and (he) seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.

“It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements.

” So I don’t know …. it makes it more difficult to do.”

In May, Trump insisted he wouldn’t let people’s personal opinions of him cloud his judgement when it came to a pardon.

The president said of Combs: “I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up. I read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Of a potential pardon, he added: “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody is mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Despite their previous friendliness, Combs argued in 2020 that Trump should be “banished”.

“White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote… ,” he told Charlamagne tha God.

“The number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, awaiting sentencing.

He was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution – for arranging for women and male sex workers to travel to engage in sexual encounters he filmed.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The judge presiding over the trial, Arun Subramanian, denied Combs bail after the verdict, citing Combs’ admitted past violence towards two ex-girlfriends and deeming him a risk to society.

Meanwhile, Combs has described conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as “inhumane” in a new appeal for bail ahead of his October sentencing.

His lawyer Marc Agnifilo, submitted a brief letter to Judge Arun Subramanian requesting Combs’ release from the facility where he has been held since his arrest in September 2024. In the filing, obtained by Page Six, Agnifilo claimed: “MDC routinely serves food that is expired or infested with maggots.”




