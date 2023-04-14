Pete Davidson returns to host "Saturday Night Live"

[Source: CBS Entertainment]

Pete Davidson is set to make an on “Saturday Night Live” as a host on May 6., according to TV Line.

After nearly a year break, this will be the first time Davidson takes on the role of host since his departure from SNL on May 22, 2022. Davidson never fully explained why he left “Saturday Night Live” but he shared a lengthy goodbye message on Instagram saying that after eight seasons he owes “Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

Davidson first joined the show in 2014 as a featured co-star and eventually became a full-time regular on the late-night show. He gained popularity for his “Weekend Update” segments. He often played himself while being self-deprecating in his humour – which the audience loved. Davidson was also the youngest cast member ever to be on the show since it premiered in 1975. He debuted at just 20 years old when he “had no idea” what he was doing, he wrote on Instagram.

In addition to his return to SNL, Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis is set to debut on Peacock on May 4. The show offers a glimpse into his life and experiences which “straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson” as “he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships,” according to the TV line. Davidson co-wrote and executive produces the show, in addition to starring alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.