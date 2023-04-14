Jamie Foxx hospitalized after ‘medical complication

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is hospitalized in Georgia and under observation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday night that her father had experienced a “medical complication,” adding that he is “on his way to recovery.”

She did not specify what happened medically. The source with knowledge of the event said Foxx was not transported by an emergency vehicle and it did not take place while on set of the Netflix film, “Back in Action,” which Fox is currently filming.

Article continues after advertisement

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.

The exact nature of Foxx’s medical scare has not been disclosed.

Alan Nierob, a spokesman for Jamie Foxx, declined to share anything beyond Corinne Foxx’s Instagram post.

“Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” he told CNN by email Wednesday.

The movie “Back in Action,” which includes Jamie Foxx, had recently been filming in Georgia.