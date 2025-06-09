Aamir Khan drops major career update at IFFI 2025

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

At the final Fireside Chat of IFFI 2025, the actor opened up about his instinct-driven choices, his bond with storytelling, upcoming projects and the big shift in his career path.

Aamir Khan brought the final Fireside Chat of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to a roaring conclusion, turning the packed Kala Academy into what felt like an immersive masterclass in cinema. The session, moderated by acclaimed film critic Baradwaj Rangan, was titled ‘The Narrative Architect of Social Transformation and Inclusivity’ and soon turned into a candid, insightful and deeply personal conversation with the superstar.

Aamir began by revisiting the origins of his love for stories, recalling memories of his grandmother’s tales and the magic of Hawa Mahal on the radio—moments he credits for shaping his creative instincts. “I’ve always been drawn to stories. They were a big part of my childhood, and that fascination has guided every choice I’ve made as an actor,” he said.

What emerged through the session was Aamir’s belief in instinct over calculation. “I can’t repeat myself. Once I’ve done a certain kind of film, I want to move on. I look for stories that feel fresh, unique, and creatively exciting,” he explained. Rejecting the idea of trend-driven filmmaking, he added, “I choose films purely based on my emotional excitement for the story, even if it goes completely against the norm.”

He reflected on how some of his biggest hits were once considered risky. “Most of my decisions have been impractical by industry standards. When we made Lagaan, even Javed Saab advised us not to. By all logic, I shouldn’t have become a star—I broke every rule. But somehow, those unconventional choices connected with people and I’m deeply grateful,” he said.

Aamir clarified that his films with social themes happened organically. “I never select a film thinking about which social topic to address next. I only look for scripts that excite me. If a great script carries a social message, that’s a bonus—not the starting point,” he noted, while crediting writers for shaping the worlds of Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dangal and Laapataa Ladies.

In one of the evening’s biggest revelations, Aamir confirmed a major professional shift. “Once I complete the current slate of projects I’ve produced—Lahore 1947, Happy Patel, and a few others—the work on all of them will wrap in the next few months. After that, I’m shifting my focus entirely back to acting from production.” He continued, “From here on, any script I hear will be only for me as an actor. It’s a significant shift, but the right time to dedicate myself fully to acting again.”

He also shared that he is currently hearing new scripts. “Several have excited me—two or three in particular—but I’m still in the process of choosing,” he said.

Aamir touched upon his long-standing desire to direct, adding, “Direction is actually my big love. Filmmaking is what I enjoy the most… But the day I consciously decide to take up direction, I’ll probably stop acting, because it will consume me completely. That’s why I’m delaying that decision for now.”

The session closed with Aamir being felicitated by Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju, marking a memorable end to IFFI 2025’s final Fireside Chat.

