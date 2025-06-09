Motiva offers digital solutions for car sales in Fiji

[Photo Supplied by Entrepreneur Praneel Dass (PD)]

Entrepreneur Praneel Dass has launched Motiva, a new company that aims to introduce a digital and professional approach to vehicle sales in Fiji.

Dass, who previously worked in the property sector with Inglewood Real Estate, said the company was developed after seeing changes in the local automotive market.

“Vehicles are significant assets, and selling them should involve the same level of strategy, presentation, and professionalism seen in other industries.”



[Photo Supplied by Entrepreneur Praneel Dass (PD)]

Motiva offers services including vehicle evaluations, professional photography, and online marketing to assist owners in selling their cars, while also supporting buyers with more information and transparency.

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The company will also work with businesses to manage the sale of fleet vehicles.

“Many businesses regularly upgrade or dispose of their fleet vehicles. Motiva aims to provide a structured and professional solution for corporate fleet sales.”



[Photo Supplied by Entrepreneur Praneel Dass (PD)]

He adds that the company’s focus is not just on selling vehicles but on building trust in the market and providing a professional platform where both buyers and sellers can feel confident throughout the process.

Motiva is currently operating through digital platforms and plans to expand its services across Fiji.



[Photo Supplied by Entrepreneur Praneel Dass (PD)]

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