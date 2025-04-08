Trump threatens extra 50% tariff on china

[ Source: BBC News ]

Donald Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs if Beijing does not withdraw its 34% retaliatory tariffs on Washington.

If imposed, it could leave some US companies bringing in certain goods from China facing a 104% tax.

It comes as US markets drop sharply again on opening, while Europe’s biggest stock markets – including London’s FTSE 100 – have all closed over 4% down.

Meanwhile, the EU says it’s offering “zero-for-zero” tariffs on some goods it exports to the US.

