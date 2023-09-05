Thousands march in North Macedonia over claims cancer hospital staff stole drugs meant for patients

[Source: AP]

Thousands of people protested outside the government headquarters in North Macedonia ‘s capital, Skopje, over allegations that patients at a state cancer hospital missed life-saving treatment because staff were stealing the expensive drugs to sell on the black market.

Chanting “Murderers,” demonstrators demanded the resignation of the country’s health minister and the hospital management. Among the protesters were several people who said their relatives had died after being given placebos instead of proper chemotherapy because the drugs had been stolen.

“My mother had breast cancer and her condition worsened a week after she was admitted to the clinic,” one young man told the crowd. “Unfortunately, she didn’t survive.” The man, who didn’t give his name, described the hospital’s alleged behavior “monstrous.”

The government and hospital officials have sought to assure the public that cancer patients are not at risk, while prosecutors have launched an investigation into the claims.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said Monday that he “understands the anger and indignation of the people,” but added that the entire state health system should not be blamed.

The scandal broke several months ago, following a string of media reports into the alleged scheme. In May, police arrested a nurse at the Skopje hospital who was allegedly caught on CCTV smuggling cancer drugs out of the building, and accused her of stealing them for sale on the black market.

On Friday, police raided the hospital and the homes of two staff members, seizing documents, computers and data drives. No arrests were made and no charges have been filed.

Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti and hospital director Violeta Klisarova told reporters in Skopje Monday that “patients are safe and there is no manipulation with the therapy.”