Swedish PM says jailed reporter on his way home

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who was jailed in March in Turkey on terrorism and insult charges, is on his way home, Sweden’s Prime Minister said on Friday.

“Hard work in relative silence has paid off,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X on Friday evening, adding that Medin would land in Sweden in a few hours.

Kristersson thanked the foreign office and European colleagues for helping secure Medin’s release.

Medin, who was in Turkey to cover protests against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s arrest, was charged with “insulting the president” and “membership of a terrorist organization” and jailed pending trial.

Turkish authorities said Medin was among 15 suspects identified for organizing, promoting, or being linked to a demonstration in Stockholm in 2023, where a mannequin resembling President Tayyip Erdogan was hung outside the city hall.

