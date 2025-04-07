Russian missile strike kills one, injures three in Kyiv

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed one man and injured three other people overnight, causing damage and fires in several districts in the biggest such attack on Ukraine for weeks, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

The strike was the first large-scale attack using missiles and drones since the U.S. said late last month it had negotiated two ceasefire accords with Russia and Ukraine, including one that would on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ongoing attacks showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.

“Such attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners – America, the whole of Europe, the whole world – has seen that Russia is going to continue to fight and kill,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate statement he said that he had instructed the defence and foreign ministers to intensify talks with partners, especially the U.S., on the supply of air defence equipment.

Russian forces used ballistic and cruise missiles launched from both strategic bombers and naval fleets, as well as drones, during the overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said.

Zelenskiy called for increased manufacturing of air defence systems and missiles, suggesting that such production should be established in Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, posted a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.

Zelenskiy said that over the past week, Russia had launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

He said Kyiv was waiting for U.S. reaction to Putin’s refusal to agree to Washington’s proposal to establish a full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to.

