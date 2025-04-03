Judge dismisses New York mayor's corruption case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks on during a press conference at City Hall in Manhattan in New York City, U.S. [Source: Reuters]

A U.S. judge dismissed corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, even as he said the Trump administration’s argument that the case should be dropped because it was hindering the Democratic politician’s help with an immigration crackdown “smacks of a bargain.”

The Justice Department’s request in February that the case be dismissed because it was distracting the mayor from helping Republican U.S. President Donald Trump step up deportations sent shockwaves through the politics of the most populous U.S. city and prompted eight federal prosecutors to resign over concerns the administration was violating longstanding norms by allowing political considerations to influence prosecutorial decisions.

In a 78-page ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan said he had little choice but to dismiss the indictment because U.S. courts lack the authority to compel prosecutors to pursue charges.

But he said the Justice Department’s decision to seek dismissal of the charges was troubling because an individual’s criminal liability should not depend on whether they support the administration’s policies.

“Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” the judge wrote.

Adams, 64, pleaded not guilty last September to charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials in exchange for favors, including pressuring fire officials to let Turkey open a new Manhattan consulate despite safety concerns.

Speaking to reporters outside his Manhattan residence, Adams said he had done nothing wrong and that the case should not have been brought in the first place.

“I am now happy that our city can finally close the book on this and focus solely on the future,” Adams said.

The charges were brought during the waning days of former Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Asked to comment on the dismissal of the case, a Justice Department spokesperson said the Trump administration was focused on “prosecuting terrorists” and the department’s “core mission of keeping Americans safe.”

“This case was an example of political weaponization and a waste of resources,” the spokesperson said.

In court papers, the Justice Department argued that public officials trading one public act, such as dropping a prosecution, for another public act cannot be considered a “quid pro quo” akin to a personal gift or bribe.

Ho said that argument raised concerns about political favoritism in prosecutorial decisions.

“The breathtaking implications of DOJ’s position … are difficult to square with the words engraved above the front entrance of the United States Supreme Court: Equal Justice Under Law,” the judge wrote.

Ho said his decision was not about whether Adams was innocent or guilty.

