Japan ruling party may lose majority

[Source: BBC]

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to fall short of a single-party majority after a close-run snap election, exit polls suggest.

The LDP is projected to win from 153 to 219 lower house seats, broadcaster NHK said. The Constitutional Democratic Party is projected to win from 128 to 191 seats.

A party needs 233 seats to control the house, known as the Diet, meaning the LDP must enter a coalition to stay in power.

It was previously in coalition with the smaller Komeito party. However, projections suggest their joint vote share may still fall short of a majority, prompting uncertainty about how the world’s fourth-largest economy will be governed.