FCOSS proposes anti-corruption reform in constitution submission

Director FCOSS, Vani Catanasiga. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) has proposed a major overhaul of the country’s anti-corruption framework in its submission to the Constitution Review Commission.

The proposal included a plan to restructure how corruption is addressed in the country.

At the centre of the proposal is the replacement of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with a more preventive, transparent, and accountable system.

FCOSS says the 2013 Constitution already provides for this through the Accountability and Transparency Commission and is calling for it to be fully resourced and operationalised.

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The submission includes a proposal to redistribute responsibilities currently handled by FICAC.

FCOSS proposed that investigations be carried out by the Fiji Police Force, while prosecutions be handled by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anti-corruption awareness, monitoring, and related functions are assigned to the Accountability and Transparency Commission.

FCOSS says the proposed restructure would strengthen Fiji’s anti-corruption system by improving the separation of powers, enhancing institutional independence, and ensuring better access to justice for all citizens.