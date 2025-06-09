Eight-month water crisis forces Vunivere residents to rivers

Residents in Vunivere are calling for water assistance after being faced with water crisis for the last 8 months. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Residents of Vunivere in Seaqaqa are sounding the alarm over an ongoing water crisis, with little to no supply reaching homes for the past eight months.

The prolonged disruption is now forcing families to rely on nearby rivers and rainwater for daily survival, as water carting struggles to meet growing demand.

More than 20 households are affected, with fears that the situation could worsen as the cane harvesting season approaches, placing further pressure on farming families.

Resident Dharmen Sami says the water shortage is taking a serious toll on the community, especially with the harvesting season nearing.

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“This water issue is really affecting us as a farming community, and now with the cane cutting season approaching, water is really what we need on our farms. So hopefully something can be solved soon.”

Another resident, Abdul Sameem, says supply in the area is unreliable, often only available late at night and at very low-pressure, forcing residents to turn to unsafe alternatives.

“Big problem, we have got no water. Many times, we have complained to the Labasa office in Seaqaqa, but there has been no response. Children go to school, and it’s a struggle. I have a 5,000-litre tank, and it only lasts about three to five days. Sometimes that tank is also empty.”

Sameem adds that residents are now staying up late into the night to collect water whenever it flows, highlighting the strain on households, including schoolchildren and working families.

While the Water Authority of Fiji has deployed water carting to the area when required, residents say it is not enough to meet their daily needs.