Crates reduce post-harvest losses

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry is stepping up efforts to reduce post-harvest losses, with the distribution of 1,600 plastic crates to farmers and research stations.

The initiative, supported by the European Union and implemented through the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations under the STODAS project, aims to improve how produce is handled, stored, and transported.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says post-harvest losses remain a major issue, with up to 30 percent of horticultural produce lost along the value chain.

He says poor handling and transport practices continue to affect quality, reduce market value, and cut into farmers’ incomes.

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The crates are expected to reduce damage, extend shelf life, and help farmers deliver better-quality produce to markets.

More than 250 farmers across the country will benefit, along with research stations supporting seed production.

The Ministry says further support will be rolled out in the coming months to strengthen food security and build a more resilient agriculture sector.