Mixed reactions as govt backs Vuda plan

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the government’s support for the proposed waste-to-energy project in Viseisei, Vuda.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One programme Voqa ni Davui, he said the government remains committed to progressing the project.

However, Rabuka stressed that proper processes will be followed, including a thorough review of concerns raised during public consultations.

The proposed development has attracted mixed reactions, with more than 1,000 petition signatures and over 3,000 written and online submissions, as the government continues to pursue its implementation.

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“There has been a delay in discussions, but as a government, we support the project. If you look at it, a waste-to-energy plant can help supply electricity to more communities, while allowing the government to redirect resources to areas that still need power.”

Rabuka also made it clear that the government will not rush its decision.

“Because of the objections raised, we will allow the proper processes to take place before it is taken to the government for final consideration.”

According to the TNG Group, if approved, the project, estimated at $1.4 billion, is expected to be completed by 2029. It is projected to create more than 500 jobs and will source waste both locally and internationally.¤