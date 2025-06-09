Sewe and Naitasiri Secondary set for Fiji Finals

Naitasiri Secondary School athletes used the final qualifier to sharpen their preparations ahead of the Fiji Finals this week.

Team captain and middle distance runner, Litia Sewe, believes their intermediate girls 4 by 400 meters relay team has been preparing well and can deliver at the Coca Cola Games.

At the Triple N Zone, Naitasiri Secondary was leading until the final lap before they were beaten by Adi Cakobau School and had to settle for silver.

Sewe says they will try to return home this week with a 4 by 400 relay medal, and she believes they’ll be one of the three schools standing on the podium.

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She adds that running in the Coca Cola Games is a new level altogether with a different experience, but they’re thankful to come and participate every year and also winning medals, which is a bonus.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from Thursday to Saturday, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can also watch on our streaming platform VITI+ for $99.