Union pushes for stronger PSC powers

National Secretary of the Fiji Trades Union Congress, Felix Anthony. [Photo: FILE]

Submission has been made to the Constitution Review Commission calling for greater authority to be given to the Public Service Commission.

National Secretary of the Fiji Trades Union Congress, Felix Anthony, raised concerns over Section 127 of the Constitution, particularly the powers granted to Permanent Secretaries in managing public service employment matters.

He argued that these powers should instead fall under the Public Service Commission to ensure greater accountability and consistency in public service appointments and management.

Giving the power of recruitment and promotion to PSC will ensure low cost and unbiased decision according to Felix Anthony.

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“And what we’re suggesting is that we revert back to the old system where it’s centralised and for the sake of consistency to adhere to policies and appointments and transfers, promotions and so forth.

So, not only that, but for salaries and other benefits as well.”

Anthony claims that giving HR roles to each ministry has caused extra work, unfairness and different decisions in government.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Saimone Tauvoli suggests that giving more power to Permanent Secretaries will strengthen efficiency within ministries, as decisions can be made faster and more directly at the operational level.

“This is intended to resolve legal contradictions with section 127.1.2. Firmly establishing that the permanent secretary is the administrative head while the minister maintains a policy-oriented role”

Submissions are still ongoing to determine the most effective approach to management, with the aim of strengthening systems and ensuring better governance.