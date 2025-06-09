Search continues for nine missing at sea near Kadavu

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for nine people reported missing at sea after failing to return from waters around Kadavu over the past few days.

The operation is being coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji, with the Republic of Fiji Navy working closely with the Fiji Police Force and other supporting agencies.

Naval vessel RFNS Timo departed this morning to the designated search area to strengthen efforts at sea, while the Royal New Zealand Air Force has also provided air support to assist in the search.

Authorities say the last known location of the missing group is believed to be near Solo Lighthouse, north of Kadavu, with search teams continuing to assess information to guide operations.

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Search efforts have also been supported by local communities, hotel operators including Kokomo Private Island Fiji, and local air service providers, helping cover key areas of interest.

The public is being urged to report any sightings, floating debris, or unusual activity at sea that may assist in the search. Villagers and coastal communities in Kadavu, Beqa, the Coral Coast and nearby areas are also being asked to remain vigilant and share information through local authorities.

The Fiji Navy says efforts will continue alongside partner agencies as the search intensifies, with authorities acknowledging the support of communities and regional partners.