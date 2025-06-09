Final day of Super Round tickets sold out

[Super Rugby Pacific/facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs are expected to play an entertaining game that will bring the curtains down on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Super Round in Christchurch, New Zealand, today.

Today’s game tickets have been sold out just like the first two days.

Both teams love to spread the ball, with the Chiefs making 1674 passes this season and the Drua 1384.

The Chiefs have made 1191 carries with 4693 meters gained compared to the Drua’s 1047 carries, and they got 4034 meters out of it.

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The two sides have a tackle completion rate of 86% this season.

New Zealand sides now occupy the top four spots on the ladder after the Blues won over the Reds last night.

Our 8th-placed Drua play the 3rd-ranked Chiefs at 4:30pm today.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.