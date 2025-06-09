FRU requires Players Association approval for overseas clearances

FRU Chief Executive,Koli Sewabu.[Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union will not issue a clearance for a player going overseas unless the Fiji Rugby Players Association gives FRU the green light.

This is the assurance from FRU chief executive, Koli Sewabu, after the Annual General Meeting in Lami yesterday.

The Fiji Rugby Players Association has now been established, and they’re working with FRU to put some measures in place, especially for player welfare.

Sewabu is grateful that many current staff and former players who are involved in the set-up of the Players Association are now part of that establishment.

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Sewabu goes on to say that the FRPA’s role is to analyse the contracts of the players, make sure that all the player welfare issues are well covered in there before they give the thumbs up to FRU.

The FRU CEO says these former players, including Ilivasi Tabua, have been through the journey, and they understand the challenges and the barriers that are there.

He says they’re producing new regulations and will confirm once it’s endorsed by the FRU Board over the next couple of weeks.

The FRU has already started communicating with their global partners and the member unions about how they are going forward when it comes to player movement.

Fiji Rugby Union is going to put regulations in place on how much it will cost overseas clubs to get Fijian players.