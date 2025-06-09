Suva thrash Tailevu Naitasiri

The Suva football side thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 8-0 in their Extra Premier League game at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Suva was just too hot to handle in slippery conditions.

The capital city side could have scored another three or more goals after continuously exposing the opposition’s defense.

Suva netted five goals in the first half and three after the break.

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Siotame Kubu, Dave Radrigai, and Merril Nand combined well for the Whites.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a 10-man Ba side drew 1-all with Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Vilitati Kautoga had put Ba in the lead after 15 minutes, but the Men In Black were dealt a major blow when Etonia Dogalau copped a red card in the 57th minute.

Rusiate Matererega stepped up late in the game to score the equalizer, which also meant that both Ba and Lautoka remain unbeaten.