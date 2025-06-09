Badminton Fiji mourn Dean’s loss

[Badminton Fiji/Facebook]

The Badminton Fiji family is mourning the loss of national rep, Alissa Dean.

Dean was a member of Team Fiji to the Pacific Games and Commonwealth Games from 2003 to 2019, and is fondly remembered by team members and the Badminton fraternity.

Her journey in badminton was one of long service, quiet strength, and deep commitment to Fiji.

In a touching tribute, Badminton Fiji, says she proudly represented the nation at two Commonwealth Games, competing at Melbourne 2006 and returning more than a decade later at the Gold Coast 2018. That return spoke volumes about her love for the sport, her perseverance, and her willingness to answer the call for Fiji whenever she was needed.

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At the 2018 Badminton Oceania Championships, she played an important role in helping the Fiji women’s team secure a bronze medal.

Her presence helped steady and unify a team that was rebuilding itself.

She brought experience, calm reassurance, and resilience — qualities that lifted those around her and helped restore confidence within the squad.

That momentum carried forward to the Pacific Games, where she was part of Fiji’s gold medal-winning mixed team at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

It was a historic achievement because it ended a 16-year wait for a team gold, and was a moment of immense national pride. It echoed Fiji’s celebrated badminton successes on home soil in Suva in 2003, and built on the silver medal achievement at the Pacific Games in New Caledonia, which she was also a part of.