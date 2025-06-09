Govt boosts grassroots businesses with $950K funding

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Government has injected more than $950,000 into grassroots businesses and co-operatives in the Western Division to strengthen rural incomes, create jobs, and support local economic growth.

Fourteen micro, small and medium enterprises received support under the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme, backed by more than $900,000 in Government funding, while three co-operatives were assisted with nearly $50,000 under the Co-operative Development Fund.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel says the assistance is aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and building more resilient communities.

He says the programmes are helping businesses expand in key sectors such as agriculture and tourism, while also promoting accountability and long-term sustainability through co-investment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Government says it has invested more than $4 million into the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme over the past five years, with over 60 percent of beneficiaries based in the Western Division.

Immanuel says the funding is helping grassroots businesses grow, improve household incomes, and create employment opportunities in rural communities.