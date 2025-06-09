Government to tackle transport issues for Rural officer

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Civil servants serving in some of Fiji’s most remote rural and maritime areas are still relying on public transport to reach communities highlighting major gaps in service delivery.

In parts of the Northern Division, limited and infrequent bus services are slowing down field work, with officers often unable to reach remote locations on time.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says it is now moving to address the issue.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says assessments in the North have revealed critical transportation challenges, particularly in areas such as Kubulau and Savusavu.

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“So we are trying to get a vehicle down to Kubulau and also a driver. Also, we have some issues in regards to the office in Savusavu on transportation too. We are trying to get some vehicles in Suva to be used by these ADOs and DOs on the ground because they need it to travel around the rough terrain we have in the North.”

He says improving mobility is key to ensuring officers can effectively serve rural communities, especially in areas where terrain and distance already pose challenges.

The Minister also stressed the importance of properly utilising allocated budgets, noting that the Ministry has already used over 80 percent of its funds and is aiming to exceed 95 percent by the end of the financial period ensuring taxpayer funds translate into tangible services on the ground.

Bulitavu has been touring the Northern Division this week, commissioning several projects as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthen service delivery in rural and maritime communities.