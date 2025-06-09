Non-clinical nurses seek equal recognition

Licensed nurses working outside hospital settings are calling for their roles to be formally recognized under the review of the Fiji Nursing Act 2011.

During consultations, submissions highlighted that nurses working in education, research, administration, and insurance continue to use professional nursing knowledge and maintain annual licensing requirements, but are often not acknowledged as practicing nurses because they are not in bedside roles.

Licensed nurse, Ame Kaloutagitagi says this lack of recognition affects career growth, professional standing, and how employers value their qualifications and responsibilities.

“It also, for public trust, recognizing these non-clinical nurses, it signals accountability and adherence to ethical standards, and for career pathways, for opportunities to grow within an organization, through management roles and likewise not to be used as strict labor in getting things done, or exploitation without recognition.”

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They are now urging that the revised Act clearly recognize non-clinical nursing roles and require employers across all sectors to acknowledge licensed nurses as professionals under the law.

He says,this would strengthen career pathways, improve accountability, and ensure nurses working outside traditional clinical environments receive the professional recognition they deserve.

The submissions are now under review as part of the wider consultation process on the Fiji Nursing Act 2011.