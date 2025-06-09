PSC expands leadership training programme

The Public Service Commission is strengthening efforts to build stronger leadership within the civil service through continued leadership development programmes for senior government officials.

This follows the recent Leadership and Resilience Workshop for Permanent Secretaries, aimed at promoting accountability, collaboration, and improved coordination across government ministries.

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada says the Commission plans to expand these initiatives by increasing the number of workshops and bringing in experienced facilitators from both local and international backgrounds.

He says while Permanent Secretaries are responsible for leading their respective ministries, the Commission remains committed to supporting them to improve service delivery and achieve better results.

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The workshop also highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration across ministries and with key stakeholders to ensure national priorities are effectively delivered.

An outcome statement from the workshop will now guide implementation, alongside ongoing investment in leadership development and succession planning to build a capable and resilient public service.