Three arrested after drug seizure and high-speed chase

Two police officers have been injured and three people are in custody following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine at the Laqere checkpoint early this morning.

A joint operations team stationed at the Laqere Checkpoint says officers directed a vehicle to stop, however the driver allegedly refused and fled, prompting a pursuit towards the Tovata and Makoi area.

Police say the suspects later drove back towards Suva and allegedly rammed into a roadblock, striking one officer before the chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision just metres from the checkpoint.

One officer, who was on checkpoint duty, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, while another officer is receiving treatment at the Valelevu Health Centre.

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Three suspects, including one with a known criminal history, are also admitted at CWM Hospital under police guard.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered white substances believed to be methamphetamine, along with suspected house-breaking tools.

Police say joint task force operations will continue, warning that attacks on officers will not be tolerated as enforcement efforts are intensified.