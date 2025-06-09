Drua beaten in Christchurch

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua went down to the Chiefs 42-22 in the final match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Some poor decision-making really cost the Drua today.

The Drua surprised the Chiefs when Mesake Doge crashed over for the first try in the third minute.

Eight minutes later, the Chiefs scored before the in-form center of the competition, Quinn Tupaea, ran through to score between the sticks from a lineout set piece.

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Flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong Ravula put his team within reach with a penalty midway in the first half to trail 14-10.

The Drua could have been in front if Frank Lomani had been given the green light for his disallowed try. The try was awarded by the referee before the TMO stepped in.

Close to halftime, the Chiefs were on attack and kicked the ball, which rolled into the Drua’s tryline and was picked up by Ilaisa Droasese, who, instead of going for a touch in goal, which would have resulted in a goal line dropout, did something even former All Blacks halfback, Justin Marshall, has never seen in his life.

Marshall said that was the most bizarre thing he’s ever seen, while former All Blacks fullback, Mills Muliaina, was speechless.

Droasese did a grubber kick to himself, according to Marshall, while commentator Sean Maloney said it was the craziest try of the weekend and maybe the wildest try of 2026.

Leading 28-10, the Chiefs struck early after the break thanks to a mistake by Droasese in goal again.

Replacement hooker, Kavaia Tagivetaua, was put into space by Kemu Valetini before he sprinted 25 meters to score after some brilliant touches from the Drua.

Simione Kuruvoli added another, and a Drua comeback was on the card but the Chiefs put the result beyond reach when a counterattack saw them stroll in again for another try.