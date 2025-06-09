Suva moves to third as Ba maintains lead

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva football side has moved to third on the Extra Premier League points standing.

This is after their 8-0 nil over Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Suva and Labasa both have 11 points, but the Whites have a plus-12 goal difference compared to Labasa’s nine.

Ba maintains its spot at the top with 14 points, followed by Rewa on 13.

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Lautoka is now fifth as they have 10 points, then Nadi on seven, with Nasinu.

Navua have four points from six games while Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri occupy the bottom two spots on the EPL table with two points each.