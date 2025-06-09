FNA warns health workforce not sustainable without urgent reforms

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The Fiji Nursing Association says Fiji’s health system is facing a long-term workforce sustainability problem, as staffing gaps continue to widen and experienced nurses leave the public sector.

The association says the country is increasingly relying on new graduates and rotating interns to fill critical vacancies, a system it warns is not sustainable in the long run.

General Secretary Filomena Talawadua says while training pipelines exist, it can take up to five years before vacant positions are fully and consistently filled.

“Long term, as we speak, there’s about 600 plus, almost 700 vacancies. These can only be filled when interns complete their 18-month rotation and are posted as registered nurses. That process alone takes three to five years.”

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Talawadua says even when positions are filled, the system continues to struggle due to ongoing attrition, with nurses leaving for better opportunities in the private sector and overseas.

She says this cycle creates constant pressure on the remaining workforce, leading to burnout and increased reliance on overtime and extended shifts.

The association warns that without stronger retention strategies and improved working conditions, Fiji’s public health system will remain in a constant state of shortage.

It says urgent reforms are needed not only to recruit new nurses, but also to retain experienced staff to ensure continuity and stability in healthcare delivery.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Health.