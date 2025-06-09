Flooding raises access fears for Vunivutu village

[Photo/Peceli Naviticoko]

Flooding continues to raise concern for residents of Vunivutu Village in Macuata, as heavy rain increasingly disrupts access to key infrastructure.

Villagers say while the evacuation centre remains in place, the road and frontage leading to it are often submerged during flooding, making access difficult and unsafe during emergencies.

Disaster Risk Committee member Josaia Rasoso says floodwaters in the area can rise to knee height, particularly when debris blocks water flow near a nearby bridge during heavy rain.

He says the evacuation centre itself is also located in a low-lying area beside a river, where recurring blockages continue to increase risk for the community.

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Rasoso says improving nearby infrastructure, including the bridge, could help reduce flooding impacts and ensure safer evacuation access, with discussions ongoing within the village on possible solutions.

“Our mangroves are our life. They act as a barrier to tidal waves during disasters. They are right next to our evacuation centre, protecting us and providing food, as well as supporting marine life. We are protecting them, but it’s the river blockage that poses the real risk to our village.”

The situation highlights wider concerns for rural communities, where extreme weather events continue to disrupt access to essential services and evacuation routes.

Villagers say while climate adaptation efforts are ongoing, more practical and resilient infrastructure solutions are urgently needed to strengthen disaster preparedness.